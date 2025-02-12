Know how to secretly see other’s WhatsApp Status

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most used social media messaging platform. The Meta owned platform allows users to share personal moments, express thoughts, or stay connected with friends and family through its WhatsApp status. When you check someone’s status, your name typically appears in their viewer’s list, letting them know you’ve seen it. But one can use two simple tricks to view someone’s WhatsApp status without them knowing, both on Android and iOS devices.

Disabling read receipts:

Disabling read receipts on WhatsApp ensures that your name won’t appear in the list of viewers for someone’s status.

Here’s how you can turn it off:

1. Open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone.

2. Tap the three dots in the top right corner (Android) or go to Settings (iOS).

3. Navigate to Settings > Privacy.

4. In the Privacy section, toggle off Read Receipts.

By turning off this feature, you can safely view WhatsApp statuses without revealing your presence to others.

Keep in mind that this will also disable read receipts for individual chats, but it’s an effective method for staying hidden in the status viewer list.

Use WhatsApp Web or Desktop App

Another way to view someone’s WhatsApp status without being noticed is to use WhatsApp on your PC or laptop through WhatsApp Web or the desktop app.

1. Open a browser and go to [web.whatsapp.com](https://web.whatsapp.com) or download the WhatsApp Desktop app.

2. Scan the QR code with your phone using the WhatsApp app.

3. Once connected, you can access your WhatsApp messages and view statuses anonymously.

When you use WhatsApp Web or the desktop app, your name won’t appear in the status viewer list.