Triumph introduces 2025 version of Speed T4: Price, Features

Mumbai: The 2025 version of the Triumph Speed T4 has been introduced in the Indian markets. The bike is offered at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The most affordable member of the Triumph 400cc modern classic family has undergone a price revision Rs 18,000. It entered the market in 2024 at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Speed T4 is essentially based on the Triumph Speed 400. The Triumph Speed T4 employs a 398.15cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine, which delivers 31PS of maximum power and 36Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle gets manual throttle body control, slipper clutch, 43mm telescopic fork, 10-spoke 17-inch alloys, dual-channel ABS and analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen, among others. You can have the Triumph Speed T4 in three colour options — Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red and Phantom Black