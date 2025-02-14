Things you can do to prevent a stroke

Stroke is also referred to as a brain attack. A stroke can result from a blood artery breaking or from blood flow being blocked to a specific area of the brain, which can harm or even kill brain cells. Strokes are one of the main causes of death and permanent disability. It may potentially harm the brain.

Long-term issues following a stroke may include memory loss, difficulty thinking and communicating, visual issues, difficulty walking or maintaining your balance, Paralysis and muscle weakness.

10 Strategies to help reduce your risk of stroke:

1. Eat a healthy diet: Follow a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive salt, sugar, and saturated fats.

2. Exercise regularly: Engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week. This can help lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and maintain a healthy weight.

Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2025: Know history and facts behind February 14

3. Manage stress: Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga.

4. Quit smoking: Smoking increases the risk of stroke by damaging blood vessels and increasing blood pressure.

5. Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol intake can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of stroke.

6. Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of stroke. Follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight.

7. Monitor and control blood pressure: High blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke. Monitor your blood pressure regularly and keep it under control.

8. Manage diabetes: Diabetes can increase the risk of stroke by causing damage to blood vessels. Keep your blood sugar levels.

9. Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity, and other risk factors for stroke. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

10. Stay mentally active: Engage in activities that challenge your brain, such as puzzles, reading, or learning a new skill.