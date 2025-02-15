CVC orders probe into ex-Delhi CM Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ over building violations

The Centre has launched an investigation into the ?45 crore renovation of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road over allegations of misuse of public funds. Acting on a factual report from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) directed a detailed probe into claims that building norms were violated to construct a lavish 40,000-square-yard (8-acre) mansion. The inquiry follows BJP leader Vijender Gupta’s complaint that government properties on Rajpur Road were demolished and merged into the new structure without proper approvals, exceeding permitted ground coverage and Floor Area Ratio (FAR).

Meanwhile, controversy erupted over the renaming of the official X handle of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The handle, reportedly changed to ‘@KejriwalAtWork’ under AAP leaders’ instructions, prompted backlash from the BJP, which urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to intervene. The Delhi government formally requested X to restore “@CMODelhi” and transfer access credentials to the official government email ID, arguing that official accounts should remain with the government and not individual leaders.

The political clash escalated as Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP leader Atishi of illegally converting a government social media handle into Kejriwal’s personal account. He also alleged that she misused her temporary caretaker role by blaming the BJP for power cuts in Delhi. Calling for action against her, Sachdeva wrote to the Lieutenant Governor, demanding that she be stopped from making misleading statements. As the bungalow probe and social media dispute unfold, tensions between BJP and AAP continue to mount.