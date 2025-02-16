All You Need to Know About Solar Eclipse 2025

Mumbai: There will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday, March 29, 2025. It will be seen from parts of the Northern Hemisphere. The solar eclipse will be witnessed on several continents, which include Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America. The eclipse will also be seen from the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Arctic Ocean.

According to NASA’s predictions, two solar eclipses are expected to occur in 2025. The first solar eclipse will take place on March 29, 2025, and the second solar eclipse of the year will occur on September 21, 2025, and will be visible from the Southern Hemisphere, specifically from Australia, Antarctica, and parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun’s light in some areas. This only happens occasionally because the Moon doesn’t orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth do. The time when they are aligned is known as eclipse season, which happens twice a year.

There are the 4 types of solar eclipses:

1. Total Solar Eclipse: The Moon completely covers the Sun, revealing the Sun’s corona.

2. Annular Solar Eclipse: The Moon appears smaller than the Sun, creating a ring of light around the Moon.

3. Partial Solar Eclipse: The Moon only partially covers the Sun, creating a partial shadow on the Earth’s surface.

4. Hybrid Solar Eclipse: A rare type of eclipse that changes from an annular to a total solar eclipse, or vice versa, along the path of the eclipse.