Etihad Airways announces new flight service: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced the launch of flights to Sochi in Russia. Etihad will fly three-times a week between Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Sochi International Airport (AER).

Flights tickets are now on sale. The airline will operate flights three-times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The air carrier will use its modern A320 family aircraft, with 8 seats in Business and 150 in Economy for the service.

It is the 14th new destination that the flagship carrier will add to its network this year. The new route gives more opportunity for guests to visit Abu Dhabi, either as a stopover or a destination.