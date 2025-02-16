Second batch of deported Indian nationals from US arrives in Amritsar

A second flight carrying Indian nationals who allegedly migrated illegally to the US landed at Amritsar Airport on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the deportees would receive proper care and that all necessary arrangements had been made. According to Mann, the deportees would stay in Amritsar briefly before traveling to their respective states, with flights already arranged by the Ministry of External Affairs. He emphasized that the state government would ensure no one goes hungry and that temporary accommodations had been prepared for their short stay.

Earlier, on Friday, CM Mann criticized the central government, alleging a conspiracy to tarnish Punjab’s reputation by specifically choosing Amritsar for the landing of deportation flights. He questioned the criteria used by the Ministry of External Affairs to select Amritsar and accused the government of deliberately trying to defame Punjabis. This marks the second such flight to arrive in Amritsar after US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, following a similar deportation on February 5.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s willingness to take back its verified citizens who are illegally staying in the US. Speaking at a joint press conference with President Trump, Modi stressed the need to dismantle the human trafficking networks that lure individuals with false promises. He highlighted that many of those who migrate illegally come from ordinary families and are often misled by traffickers. Modi expressed confidence that the US and India would collaborate to eliminate this trafficking ecosystem and prevent further exploitation.