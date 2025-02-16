Tamil Nadu Residents Rush to Kerala for Liquor as Sales Decline

The number of Tamil Nadu residents crossing into Kerala to buy liquor has surged, particularly at the beverage outlet near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Parassala. With alcohol sales in Tamil Nadu seeing a sharp decline, the Excise Department has intensified inspections along the border to monitor the trend.

One of the primary reasons for this influx is the difference in liquor store timings between the two states. In Tamil Nadu, alcohol sales begin only at noon, while in Kerala, liquor is available from 10 AM. Many Tamil Nadu residents prefer purchasing from Kerala due to this time advantage.

On Saturday, a Tamil Nadu Excise team, led by the Deputy Superintendent, visited the Parassala outlet in Thiruvananthapuram to investigate the decline in liquor sales back home. They inquired about popular brands, pricing, and other details from BEVCO staff, who declined to share information without head office approval. The officials then gathered insights directly from Tamil Nadu buyers and visited a premium counter before leaving. Meanwhile, Kerala’s Excise Department stated that there is no evidence of individuals carrying more than three liters of liquor across the border, making strict enforcement difficult.