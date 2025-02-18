5 dead as bus falls into drain

Chandigarh: At least five people are feared dead after a private bus fell into a drain in Punjab’s Faridkot district on Tuesday morning. The bus travelling to Amritsar fell from bridge into a drain in Faridkot, Punjab. The injured passengers have been shifted to hospital and the rescue operation is underway.

The bus was owned by Gidderbaha MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon’s New Deep Transports company and was travelling from Punjab’s Muktsar. The accident occured near Kotkapura road, when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell from the bridge. Most of the passengers have been rescued and efforts are being made to take the bus out of the drain.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

In a separate incident, eleven people died and fifteen were injured due to a collission between a pick-up van and a canter truck in Ferozpur, Punjab on January 31’s morning. The pick-up van was carrying people, who used to work as waiters, to attend a function at Jalalabad.