Vijender Gupta likely Delhi Speaker, Mohan Singh Bisht Deputy: Reports

BJP leader Vijender Gupta is likely to be appointed as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, with Mohan Singh Bisht expected to take the role of Deputy Speaker, according to sources. Gupta, the MLA from Rohini, secured a victory over AAP’s Pradeep Mittal by more than 37,000 votes. A seasoned politician, Gupta has previously served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, president of the Delhi BJP, a member of the Delhi Development Authority, and chairman of the MCD’s standing committee. Meanwhile, Bisht, a veteran BJP leader, won the Mustafabad constituency by over 17,000 votes against AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan. A six-time MLA, he has consistently won elections since 1998, except for a loss in 2015.

Rekha Gupta, BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA, is set to take the oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister today. Gupta, who has held key roles in the BJP Mahila Morcha and the party’s national executive committee, has led initiatives focusing on marginalized communities and women’s welfare. Speaking ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, she described her appointment as a “miracle” and a “new chapter,” emphasizing accountability for corruption. Along with her, six ministers, including Deputy CM Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will be sworn in.

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi marks the end of AAP’s decade-long rule, with the party winning 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly elections. AAP, which had dominated Delhi’s political landscape since 2013, secured only 22 seats, while Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive election. Rekha Gupta will become Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister, following leaders from the BJP, Congress, and AAP, succeeding AAP’s Atishi in the role.