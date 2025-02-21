Qualities to look for in a partner for a fulfilling relationship

Finding someone with few specific qualities can lay a strong foundation for a healthy, loving, and fulfilling partnership. According to Jillian Turecki, a relationship coach and author, someone who takes responsibility for their own happiness, prioritises emotional intelligence and connection, is committed to building a life together, sharing goals, and working as a team.

Someone who treats you with kindness, compassion, and respect, even in disagreements or challenging moments, is pro-open communication and active listening, and is willing to give their time, attention, and support without expecting anything in return.

Find a partner’: Who is a giver. Not because they want something from you and not because they are insecure. But because they are a good, generous person, who values you. Be that partner, too.

Who wants to build with you. Who is committed, shares your vision of what a life well-lived is and who wants to grow with you. Be that partner, too.

Who thinks you are too important to lose. Be that partner, too.

Who treats with respect during an argument.

Who loves empathy, not ego. Be that partner, too.

Who does not expect you to make them happy. Who understands that you should be adding to each other’s happiness, but that fulfilment is an inside job.