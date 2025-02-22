Army to test indigenous guns in July to replace vintage weapons

The Indian Army is advancing its air defence capabilities by preparing to conduct trials for indigenous defence weapon systems in July. These include Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), advanced gun systems with smart ammunition, and missiles of various ranges. The trials will focus on selecting a replacement for the ageing L-70 and ZU-23mm air defence guns, following a 2021 Request for Proposal (RFP) for 220 new guns. The selected system, currently referred to as “successor” guns, will receive an official name once chosen. According to Army Air Defence Director General Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, a contract for the new gun system is expected to be finalized by mid-2026.

In addition to new guns, the Army is also focusing on acquiring advanced ammunition. A Request for Information (RFI) has been issued for 1,41,576 rounds of indigenous SMART fragmentation ammunition, which enhances efficiency by increasing kill probability while reducing logistical requirements. These improvements align with broader plans to modernize the Army’s air defence arsenal, which also includes changes to the missile profile. The new systems being introduced include the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), Air Defence Gun Missile System-Self Propelled (ADGM-SP), and Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS). These systems are essential for supporting mechanized formations, particularly in securing the Army’s northern borders where armoured deployments are being reinforced.

Regarding the indigenous Akash missile system, Lt Gen D’Cunha confirmed that the Army has signed a contract to procure two regiments of these missiles, with successful trials conducted at high altitudes. The MRSAM system has also been inducted, and plans are underway to conduct live firing exercises. These developments highlight the Army’s commitment to enhancing its air defence capabilities with indigenous technology, ensuring better operational readiness against evolving threats.