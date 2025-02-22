PM Modi to Attend Mauritius National Day as Guest of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mauritius on March 11-12 as the Guest of Honour for the country’s 57th National Day celebrations. Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced Modi’s visit, calling it a significant moment for the island nation, where 70% of the population is of Indian origin. He highlighted that despite Modi’s busy schedule, including recent trips to Paris and the U.S., his acceptance of the invitation underscores the deep ties between the two nations.

India has consistently supported Mauritius in times of crisis, reinforcing its role as the country’s ‘First Responder.’ During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied essential medical aid, including 13 tonnes of medicines, Ayurvedic treatments, and vaccines, with Mauritius receiving 1 lakh Covishield doses in early 2021. Additionally, India extended assistance during the Wakashio oil spill, while Mauritius reciprocated by donating 200 oxygen concentrators during India’s second wave of COVID-19.

Economic and trade relations between India and Mauritius have strengthened over the years. In FY 2023-24, bilateral trade reached USD 851.13 million, with Indian exports accounting for USD 778.03 million. Since 2000, Mauritius has been a key source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India, contributing USD 175 billion, which represents 25% of total FDI inflows into the country.