Tunnel collapse in Telangana: 30 workers feared trapped, rescue efforts ongoing

A tunnel collapse in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday morning has left at least 30 workers feared trapped. The incident occurred at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta, just days after work had commenced. Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to assess the situation and reach those trapped inside.

According to Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad, a three-meter section of the tunnel’s roof caved in near the Srisailam reservoir while workers were engaged in routine operations. The collapse occurred approximately 14 km inside the tunnel, making immediate evaluation challenging. Two rescue teams from the company responsible for the irrigation project have been dispatched to investigate the extent of the damage and the number of workers affected.

Authorities remain on high alert as the rescue efforts continue. “We do not have clear information yet. Only after the rescue teams return will we know the full extent of the collapse,” Gaikwad stated. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, with further updates expected as operations progress.