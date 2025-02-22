Weather Update: Heavy Rain and High Temperatures Expected – Check Details

Weather conditions have shifted again across several North Indian states, including Delhi, due to western disturbances, leading to rainfall in multiple regions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy skies in several states on Saturday, with a chance of drizzle in Delhi. From Friday morning, the capital is expected to remain overcast, with light rain possible in some areas. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday is expected to be around 26°C, while the minimum could drop to 13°C. Though the day will remain dry, a slight morning dip in temperature may bring a mild chill.

In Uttar Pradesh, West UP is likely to experience gusty winds (20-30 km/h) and light rain, whereas East UP will mostly stay dry with slight temperature fluctuations. Haryana’s weather department forecasts cloudy skies and light rain in districts such as Hisar, Sirsa, and Bhiwani, accompanied by cold winds and a minor temperature drop. Similarly, Punjab will also see the effects of western disturbances, with rainfall expected in cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda.

Madhya Pradesh will mostly remain dry, but northern areas like Gwalior and Chambal may see light rain. Meanwhile, significant weather changes have been observed in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with expected rainfall. In contrast, West Bengal is likely to experience clear skies throughout Saturday, with bright weather persisting all day.