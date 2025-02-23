Telangana tunnel collapse: NDRF intensifies rescue as 8 workers remain trapped

Rescue efforts for the eight workers trapped in Telangana’s Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel continued on Sunday, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) making progress. Officials confirmed that the team has advanced approximately 13.5 km into the tunnel using locomotives and conveyor belts. However, their efforts are hindered by debris blocking the final 200 meters, making it difficult to determine the workers’ exact location. NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta stated that they had reached the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and attempted to communicate with the trapped labourers, but received no response. The accumulated water in parts of the tunnel is also being cleared to facilitate further rescue operations.

The collapse occurred on Saturday morning at the 14 km mark of the under-construction tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, just days after construction had resumed following a long break. The sudden three-meter roof collapse left eight workers trapped, while others managed to escape. Both NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams faced significant challenges reaching the collapsed section, with officials describing knee-deep mud and debris making access nearly impossible. “There’s no way to reach the exact spot inside the tunnel,” an SDRF official explained, emphasizing the need for alternative strategies to clear the blockage.

In response to the critical situation, an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army under the Infantry Division at Secunderabad has been placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer. Following a request from Telangana’s Chief Secretary, the Army mobilized its Engineer Task Force (ETF), which includes specialized engineering teams, medical personnel from the Army Medical Corps, and high-capacity pumping equipment. This reinforcement aims to enhance ongoing rescue efforts, as authorities race against time to clear debris and locate the missing workers.