TN risks losing Lok Sabha seats due to population control: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday reiterated concerns that the state could face a reduction in its Parliamentary seats due to its successful implementation of family planning programs. He had previously referenced this issue, suggesting that the Lok Sabha delimitation process might lead people to rethink family size, alluding to a Tamil saying about 16 kinds of wealth.

Speaking at a wedding in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin emphasized the importance of well-planned families and urged the newlyweds to choose proper Tamil names for their children. He stated that Tamil Nadu’s adherence to family planning efforts over the years has led to a lower population growth rate, which could impact its representation in Parliament through the delimitation process.

Tamil Nadu, which currently has 39 Lok Sabha seats, has strongly opposed any reduction in its representation due to delimitation. The state government and political leaders have expressed concerns that such a move would unfairly penalize states that have effectively implemented population control measures.