Delhi MLAs take oath in six languages as Assembly session begins

The first session of the newly elected Delhi Assembly began on Monday, with MLAs taking their oaths in six languages—Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Maithili, and Punjabi—showcasing the linguistic diversity of the House. The session also marked the BJP’s return to power after 26 years, with Arvinder Singh Lovely sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas. As the senior-most legislator, Lovely oversaw the swearing-in of all newly elected members, starting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet ministers.

Several MLAs chose to take their oaths in regional languages, highlighting their cultural ties. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa took his oath in Punjabi, while Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra opted for Sanskrit. Other legislators, including Amanatullah Khan (Urdu), Chandan Chaudhary (Maithili), Ajay Dutt (English), and multiple BJP members in Sanskrit, followed suit. Speaker Lovely reminded MLAs to adhere to the official oath format when BJP’s Tarvinder Marwah chanted religious slogans after reading the printed text. Gopal Rai, who had difficulty walking, took the oath from his seat, assisted by Atishi, the newly elected Leader of Opposition.

The session sets the stage for key legislative developments, with the election for the new Speaker scheduled later in the day, likely to be BJP MLA Vijender Gupta. The BJP secured a decisive win in the February 5 elections, capturing 48 of 70 seats and ending AAP’s decade-long rule, with AAP securing 22 seats. In a unanimous decision, AAP MLAs elected former Chief Minister Atishi as the Leader of Opposition.