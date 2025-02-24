Maha Shivratri 2025: Dos and don’ts to follow during fasting

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, the festival will fall on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri celebrations are associated with several stories about Lord Shiva. Generally, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, but there are many other stories in various texts and scriptures describing why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.

According to Puranas, Shivratri is celebrated as the day Shiva saved the world from the pot of poison that emerged during the great mythical churning of the ocean called Samudra Manthan.

Fasting is an essential part of the Mahashivratri rituals. It is believed that by fasting on this day, one can attain the blessings of Lord Shiva and purify their mind, body, and soul.

Devotees observing Mahashivratri fast, should follow these Dos and Don’ts:

Dos:

1. The sankalp for Mahashivratri fasting is taken a day prior to the vrat after taking a bath in the morning and while doing Shiv Puja. The sankalp is by placing some rice and water in the palm.

2. Wake up early in the morning on the day of the fast around Brahma Muhurta or sunrise.

3. On the day of the fast, one should take a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably white.

4. People who are observing this fast are advised to do ‘Om Namah Shivay’ chanting several times in a day.

5. Since Shivratri Puja is conducted in the night, devotees should take a second bath in the evening before doing Shiv Puja. Devotees usually break the fast next day after taking bath.

6. The offerings for Lord Shiva include milk, dhatura flower, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar.

7. Devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get maximum benefit of the Vrat, as per Drikpanchang.

Don’ts:

1. One should not consume food made of rice, wheat or pulses as these food items are not allowed during the fast.

2. Non-vegetarian food, garlic, onion should be strictly avoided as these items are tamsik in nature.

3. One should not offer coconut water to Shivling.