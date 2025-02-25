Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: 2 expats win Dh250,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Two expats won Dh250,000 each in the latest Big Ticket weekly draw. As part of the ongoing February weekly e-Draw series, two winners are announced every week.

Mozammal Hoque Bhuiyan Akterar Zaman Bhuiyan and Alamgir Hafezur Rahman are this week’s lucky winners. Bhuiyan, who has been living in Dubai for the past 13 year has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month with a group of 20 friends.

Alamgir Hafezur Rahman, also from Bangladesh, is a 42-year-old security guard has been purchasing tickets as part of a group of 10 for some time now.

This February, one lucky ticket holder will claim the grand prize of Dh20 million. In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket continues to offer weekly draws, awarding two winners with Dh250,000 each.

Thos who purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction by February 23rd. These participants will automatically be entered into the Big Win Contest, where four lucky winners will be selected and announced on March 1. Meanwhile, on March 3, participants will get their shot at the wheel, winning guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

February’s promotion includes two spectacular dream car draws. The Maserati Grecale draw is set for April 3, while the Range Rover Velar draw will take place on March 3.

Here is the next weekly E-draw dates:

March 1, Saturday — Draw date for week 4, February 20-28

Those who wish to participate can purchase tickets at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.