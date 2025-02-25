DMK workers black out Hindi signs at TN govt offices, railway stations in language row

Amid the ongoing language controversy in Tamil Nadu, DMK supporters reportedly defaced and painted over Hindi words on signboards at central government offices and railway stations in Chennai and other locations. The act was allegedly led by former DMK District Secretary Tendril Selvaraj and his associates. Authorities from the Palakkad Railway Division were alerted to the vandalism and promptly restored the Hindi lettering on the affected boards.

A similar incident occurred at Palayamkottai Railway Station, where DMK cadres, carrying party flags, blacked out Hindi script and wrote “Tamil Vaazhga” (Long Live Tamil) on the signboards. Following this, railway authorities repainted the signage, reinstating the original text. These actions are part of ongoing protests by DMK members against what they perceive as the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other DMK leaders have consistently opposed the three-language policy, arguing that it undermines Tamil. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also criticized the National Education Policy (NEP), claiming it is a covert attempt to enforce Hindi dominance. He further alleged that Hindi was suppressing regional languages like Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bihari, a sentiment echoed by various Dravidian parties.