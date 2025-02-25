Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon X platform in India: Details

Mumbai: Qualcomm launched its latest chipset Snapdragon X in India. This is the fourth model in the Snapdragon X series, joining the Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus (10-core), and X Plus (octa-core) processors. The chipset is aimed at affordable Copilot+ PCs and was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

The X1-26-100 model chip features eight Oryon CPU cores with a max clock speed of up to 3GHz. The 4nm Snapdragon X CPU is paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU with 1.7 tera floating-point operations per second (TFLOPS) that supports up to three external displays at 4K/ 60Hz. It also comes with a dedicated Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance.

The Snapdragon X platform supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, with 135GB/s memory bandwidth. The processor supports Windows 11 with the on-device AI features that are added on most Copilot+ PCs. It also offers support for UFS 4.0 storage.

For connectivity, it supports 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, including High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link support. The chipset will offer up to 10Gbps download speed. Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite has been added to the platform to support lossless audio for high-fidelity music with wireless headphones.

Further, the Snapdragon X chipset supports the Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) camera along with features such as auto-framing, background blur, and facial authentication.

The newly launched Snapdragon X processor will first be available with the Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 Copilot+ PCs, with a starting price of Rs. 65,990.