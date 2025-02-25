Shashi Tharoor supports Priyanka Gandhi’s demand for Wayanad landslide relief as grant

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has backed Priyanka Gandhi’s demand to convert the central government’s Wayanad landslide relief from a loan into a grant and extend the spending deadline. Taking to social media, Tharoor stated that the victims of Kerala’s worst disaster deserve unconditional assistance, echoing Priyanka Gandhi’s concerns over the restrictive conditions attached to the relief funds.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing the Rs 529.50 crore relief package as inadequate and unprecedented in its terms. She pointed out that instead of being provided as a grant, the funds were allocated as a loan and had to be fully utilized by March 31, 2025. She called these conditions unfair and insensitive, given the severe hardships faced by residents of Chooralmala and Mundakkai, which were devastated by the July 30, 2024, landslide.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the extensive loss of lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure in the affected areas. She expressed disappointment that, even six months after the disaster, survivors continue to struggle while trying to rebuild their lives. As the MP for Wayanad, she urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the funding conditions and provide unconditional financial support to ensure meaningful rehabilitation efforts.