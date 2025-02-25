Tamil Nadu groups to protest Amit Shah’s Coimbatore visit over Hindi row

Several political and Tamil organizations have announced protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Coimbatore on February 26. Shah is scheduled to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre. The protestors are opposing the central government’s alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, the withholding of education funds, and the introduction of the three-language policy under the New Education Policy (NEP). The DMK-led state government has long opposed these measures, accusing the Union government of disregarding Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and educational concerns. However, the Centre has maintained that it respects the Tamil language and is not enforcing Hindi.

In addition to language issues, the protests will also highlight environmental concerns regarding unauthorized constructions at the Isha Foundation Yoga Centre. According to an affidavit filed by Isha in the Madras High Court, the organization has constructed buildings without proper environmental clearance since 2006. In 2018, the Environmental Control Board was urged to take legal action against the foundation. Protesters argue that Amit Shah’s participation in the event could set a problematic precedent, as it may appear to endorse such violations.

The Mahashivratri event at the Isha Foundation will run from 6 PM on February 26 to 6 AM the next day, featuring religious and cultural performances. Apart from Amit Shah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will also attend. Sadhguru will introduce a new free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, offering a 7-minute guided meditation for daily practice. The event will include midnight chanting and performances by renowned artists such as Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, and Isha Samskriti, ensuring an immersive 12-hour celebration.