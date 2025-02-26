Maha Shivratri 2025: Fasting Rules, Puja Timings, and Ritual Guidelines

Maha Shivratri, a major Hindu festival, will be celebrated on February 26, 2025. Devotees observe fasting and perform special pujas to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Puja Timings & Muhurat

Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:09 AM – 12:59 AM, Feb 27

Shivaratri Parana (Fast Breaking) Time: 6:49 AM – 8:54 AM, Feb 27

Four Prahar Puja Timings:First: 6:20 PM – 9:27 PM

Second: 9:27 PM – 12:34 AM, Feb 27

Third: 12:34 AM – 3:42 AM, Feb 27

Fourth: 3:42 AM – 6:49 AM, Feb 27

Chaturdashi Tithi: Starts at 11:08 AM on Feb 26 and ends at 8:54 AM on Feb 27

Fasting Rules

Eat only once on Trayodashi (a day before Maha Shivratri).

Take a vow (Sankalp) in the morning to observe a full-day fast.

Choose between Nirjala (without water) or Phalahar (fruits and milk) fasting.

Perform Shiva Puja at night and break the fast the next morning before Chaturdashi Tithi ends.

Dos & Don’ts

Dos:

Bathe early and wear clean clothes before starting the fast.

Visit a Shiva temple and perform Abhishekam with milk, honey, and bel leaves.

Chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and maintain spiritual discipline.

Light a diya and offer prayers at midnight.

Don’ts:

Avoid onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food.

Do not sleep at night; instead, engage in bhajans and meditation.

Refrain from harsh speech or negative actions.

Avoid grains and pulses during the fast.

Break the fast only within the specified Parana Muhurat.

Vrat Vidhi (Step-by-Step Rituals)

Bathe early and take a vow to observe the fast.

Perform Jal Abhishekam (water offering) to Lord Shiva.

Offer Bel Patra, Datura, milk, honey, and sandalwood paste to the Shiva Linga.

Recite mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.’

Conduct the four Prahar Puja throughout the night.

Break the fast the next morning after bathing and offering prayers.