Ranjana Natchiyaar quits BJP over ‘Hindi imposition’ row, joins Vijay’s TVK

In a significant political move in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar resigned from the BJP on Tuesday, citing dissatisfaction with its policies, particularly the imposition of Hindi and neglect of Tamil Nadu’s interests. A day later, she joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party founded by actor Vijay, hailing him as “the next MGR.”

Natchiyaar, who served as the BJP’s state secretary for arts and culture for over eight years, criticized the party’s “narrow nationalism” and disregard for Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural identity in her resignation letter. She opposed the three-language policy, the party’s stance on Dravidian identity, and its centralizing approach, which she argued undermined the state’s heritage.

At a TVK anniversary event near Chennai, she praised Vijay’s leadership, stating that his fusion of nationalism and Dravidian values made TVK the right platform for her. She pledged to advocate for women’s empowerment, regional autonomy, and social justice, emphasizing her commitment to ensuring Tamil Nadu’s voice is heard.