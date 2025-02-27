List of world’s top-24 superbillionaires released, two Indians included: Full list

New York: A Wall Street Journal has released the list of world’s top 24 super billionaires. Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet are among the superbillionaires included in the WSJ’s list based on global wealth intelligence firm Altrata’s data.

Superbillionaires are people who have a net worth of $50 billion or more. Out of the 24 superbillionaires on WSJ’s list, 16 fall in the category of centi-billionaires, which means that they have a net worth of at least $100 billion.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $419.4 billion. Elon Musk owns and operates several innovative ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X (formerly Twitter). His net worth is nearly more than two million times as much as the median net worth of an American household.

Top superbillionaires in the list include Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Lawrence Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sergey Bin. The top 10 richest individuals on the list are leading giant tech firms like Amazon, Meta, etc. Only three women featured on the list of top 24 superbillionaires including Alice Walton, Julia Koch, and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $90.6 billion, and Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has a net worth of $60.6 billion.

World’s superbillionaires | Check full list

Name Estimated Wealth ($ billion) Business

Elon Musk 419.4 Tesla

Jeff Bezos 263.8 Amazon

Bernard Arnault 238.9 LVMH

Lawrence Ellison 237 Oracle

Mark Zuckerberg 220.8 Meta

Sergey Bin 160.5 Alphabet

Steven Ballmer 157.4 Microsoft

Warren Buffet 154.2 Berkshire Hathway

James Walton 117.5 Walmart

Samuel Robson Walton 114.4 Walmart

Amancio Ortega 113 Inditex

Alice Walton 110 Walmart

Jensen Huang 108.4 NVIDIA

Bill Gates 106 Microsoft

Michael Bloomberg 103.4 Bloomberg

Lawrence Page 100.9 Alphabet

Mukesh Ambani 90.6 Reliance Industries

Charles Koch 67.4 Koch Industries

Julia Koch 65.1 Koch Industries

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers 61.9 L’Oreal

Gautam Adani 60.6 Adani Group

Michael Dell 59.8 Dell Technologies

Zhong Shanshan 57.7 Nongfu Spring

Prajogo Pangestu 55.4 Barito Pacific