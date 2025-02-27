List of world’s top-24 superbillionaires released, two Indians included: Full list

New York: A Wall Street Journal has released the list of world’s top 24 super billionaires. Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet are among the superbillionaires included in the WSJ’s list based on global wealth intelligence firm Altrata’s data.
Superbillionaires are people who have a net worth of $50 billion or more. Out of the 24 superbillionaires on WSJ’s list, 16 fall in the category of centi-billionaires, which means that they have a net worth of at least $100 billion.
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $419.4 billion. Elon Musk owns and operates several innovative ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X (formerly Twitter). His net worth is nearly more than two million times as much as the median net worth of an American household.
Top superbillionaires in the list include Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Lawrence Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sergey Bin. The top 10 richest individuals on the list are leading giant tech firms like Amazon, Meta, etc. Only three women featured on the list of top 24 superbillionaires including Alice Walton, Julia Koch, and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $90.6 billion, and Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has a net worth of $60.6 billion.
World’s superbillionaires | Check full list
Name Estimated Wealth ($ billion) Business
Elon Musk 419.4 Tesla
Jeff Bezos 263.8 Amazon
Bernard Arnault 238.9 LVMH
Lawrence Ellison 237 Oracle
Mark Zuckerberg 220.8 Meta
Sergey Bin 160.5 Alphabet
Steven Ballmer 157.4 Microsoft
Warren Buffet 154.2 Berkshire Hathway
James Walton 117.5 Walmart
Samuel Robson Walton 114.4 Walmart
Amancio Ortega 113 Inditex
Alice Walton 110 Walmart
Jensen Huang 108.4 NVIDIA
Bill Gates 106 Microsoft
Michael Bloomberg 103.4 Bloomberg
Lawrence Page 100.9 Alphabet
Mukesh Ambani 90.6 Reliance Industries
Charles Koch 67.4 Koch Industries
Julia Koch 65.1 Koch Industries
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers 61.9 L’Oreal
Gautam Adani 60.6 Adani Group
Michael Dell 59.8 Dell Technologies
Zhong Shanshan 57.7 Nongfu Spring
Prajogo Pangestu 55.4 Barito Pacific
