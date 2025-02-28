Know what is pollution rash

Pollution rash is a skin condition triggered by exposure to environmental pollutants. Airborne contaminants like particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO?), sulphur dioxide (SO?), and ground-level ozone can penetrate the skin’s barrier, leading to inflammation and irritation. This exposure can result in various skin issues, including rashes, eczema, and contact dermatitis.

Air pollutant exposure plays a role in the development of inflammatory skin diseases, skin accessory diseases, immune-related skin diseases, and skin tumors. A recent WHO report highlighted that prolonged exposure to polluted air can weaken the skin barrier, leading to conditions like pollution rash.

Signs and symptoms of pollution rash

1. Redness and inflammation

The skin may appear red and feel warm to the touch due to inflammatory responses.

2. Itching or burning sensation

Pollutants can irritate nerve endings, causing discomfort.

3. Dryness and flakiness

Exposure can disrupt the skin’s moisture balance, leading to dryness.

4. Acne and breakouts

Pollutants can clog pores, resulting in acne formation.

5. Hyperpigmentation

Prolonged exposure may lead to dark spots or uneven skin tone.

A review in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology highlighted that tropospheric ozone exposure is associated with conditions like urticaria, eczema, contact dermatitis, and rashes .

Preventive measures of pollution rash

To protect your skin from pollution-induced rashes follow these preventive measures.

1. Regular cleansing

Wash your face and exposed skin areas twice daily to remove pollutants. Use a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser to avoid stripping natural oils.

2. Moisturise

Apply a good-quality moisturiser to strengthen the skin barrier, preventing pollutant penetration.

3. Sun protection

Use broad-spectrum sunscreen daily. UV rays can exacerbate the harmful effects of pollutants on the skin.

4. Antioxidant-rich skincare

Incorporate products containing antioxidants like vitamin C and E to combat oxidative stress caused by pollutants.

5. Protective clothing

Wear long sleeves, scarves, and hats to minimise skin exposure, especially on high pollution days.

6. Indoor air quality

Use air purifiers and keep indoor plants to reduce indoor pollution levels.

7. Stay informed

Monitor local AQI levels and limit outdoor activities when pollution levels are high.

Consult a dermatologist

If you experience persistent skin issues or rashes despite taking preventive measures, consult a dermatologist.