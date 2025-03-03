Bengal May Hit 34°C Before Holi, Possible Record-Breaking Heat

Kolkata’s temperature is expected to rise to 34°C this week, with no signs of rain, making the heat more intense as Holi approaches. Forecasters warn that this spike could break previous records, with temperatures steadily climbing across the region. Monday’s weather remains clear, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 23°C.

South Bengal is likely to experience a temperature increase of 3 to 4 degrees in the coming days, with no relief from the rising heat. The maximum temperature in the region could reach 33-34°C, with dry conditions persisting until at least March 7. Meanwhile, North Bengal is also expected to remain warm, though temperatures there are not predicted to see any significant changes.

As the winter season fades, the region is transitioning into consistently warmer and drier conditions. The weather department forecasts continued sunny and hot days, with no rainfall expected in the near future. After March 7, North Bengal may see minimal chances of rain, but overall, the trend points to increasing heat across the state.