Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh20-million

Abu Dhabi: A Bangladeshi national living in Dubai won Dh20 million in the latest Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw held on Monday, March 3. Jahangir Alom, a Bangladeshi expat from Dubai, Jahangir got lucky with ticket number 134468, which he bought in February 11.

Meanwhile, Pakistani and Portuguese expats based in the UAE have won Dh250,000 each in the Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw series. Nadeem Afzal, a UAE resident hailing from Pakistan purchased his lucky winning ticket, number 272-339880, online. The other winner is Edward Fernandes, a 58-year-old expat from Lisbon, who has been living in Dubai for the past 29 years. He has been trying his luck since 2004. For 20 years, he has purchased tickets, always holding onto hope.

Those who wish to participate can purchase tickets at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.