CPI(M) to Ease Age Limit for Pinarayi Vijayan in Party Leadership

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has reportedly decided to exempt Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from its age limit rule, allowing him to remain in the State Committee and Politburo. Sources indicate that senior leader E.P. Jayarajan from Kannur will also retain his position in the Central Committee. According to party regulations, members who turn 75 during a session are expected to step down, but exceptions are being made for Vijayan and Jayarajan.

With Kerala being the only state where the CPM remains in power, its leadership holds significant influence at the national level. As the party struggles to regain ground in West Bengal, Kerala’s leaders are expected to play a more prominent role in shaping national strategies. The state conference will see participation from top central leaders, including Politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Ashok Dhawale, and B.V. Raghavulu. Among them, Dhawale and Raghavulu are being considered for the next party secretary position.

Kerala’s representation in the Politburo includes Pinarayi Vijayan, A. Vijayaraghavan, M.A. Baby, and M.V. Govindan. Additionally, Central Committee members Viju Krishnan and A.R. Sindhu will be attending the conference. Sources suggest that M.V. Govindan will continue as the CPM Kerala State Secretary, ensuring continuity in the party’s leadership structure in the state.