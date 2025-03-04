Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo launched the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition as its latest Copilot+ laptop in India. It was previously unveiled at CES 2025. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition price in India starts at Rs. 1,37,255 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The top-end variant with an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD is priced at Rs. 2,46,032. The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is available to purchase via the company’s website, e-commerce platforms, the company’s exclusive stores, and offline retail outlets.

Lenovo has equipped the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition with a 14-inch OLED display with WUXGA and 2.8K resolutions with a 120Hz refresh rate, in touchscreen and non-touchscreen variants. It can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors with a dedicated NPU that offers 48 TOPS AI performance, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for 10th straight day

The laptop is equipped with up to 2TB of SSD storage. It also features four speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an 8-megapixel IR camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There’s a 55Wh battery on the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, which can be charged using a 65W GaN Nano adapter. Lenovo says that the built-in Power Mode optimises settings to offer faster performance or longer battery life, depending on the task that is being performed. The laptop is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.