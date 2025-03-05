DRDO successfully tests Indigenous Life Support System for LCA Tejas at high altitude

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the LCA Tejas. The trials were conducted by DRDO’s Bengaluru-based Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) on the LCA-Prototype Vehicle-3 of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). The ILSS, a state-of-the-art system, generates and regulates breathable oxygen for pilots, eliminating the need for traditional liquid oxygen cylinders. The system was rigorously tested under various conditions, including altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and high-G maneuvers, to ensure compliance with aeromedical standards.

During the evaluation, the ILSS was tested for critical performance parameters such as oxygen concentration, demand breathing, and 100 percent oxygen availability during aerobatic maneuvers. Additional assessments included functionality tests of the Anti-G Valve, Breathing Oxygen System (BOS) activation during taxiing, takeoff, cruise, G turns, and landing. The system successfully met all specified parameters following flight clearance from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC). The ILSS integrates 10 Line Replaceable Units, including key components such as the Low-Pressure Breathing Regulator, BOS, Emergency Oxygen System, Oxygen Sensor, and Anti-G Valve, ensuring optimal performance and safety for pilots in varying flight conditions.

Developed in collaboration with Indian defense industries, the ILSS has been manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under a Development cum Production Partnership with DRDO. The system significantly enhances pilot endurance and operational efficiency by enabling real-time oxygen generation. Beyond its application in the LCA Tejas, the ILSS can be adapted for other aircraft, including the MiG-29K, with appropriate modifications. This development marks a significant step toward self-reliance in critical aviation technologies and strengthens India’s indigenous defense capabilities.