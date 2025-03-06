3 killed, 20 injured in bus-lorry collision

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, at least 3 people died and 20 were injured after a private bus collided with a lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru during the early hours of Thursday. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

As per police, the speeding bus lost control and collided a lorry carrying cement. The three passengers died on the spot, whereas others sustained several injuries. The primary cause of the accident is said to be overspeeding. The identities of the three people killed in the accident are not known yet.

A similar incident was reported in the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh, where three people were killed in a lorry accident on the Maddimadugu Ghat Road in Chintakomma Dinne Mandal. The lorry was carrying fish feed from Bengaluru to Eluru when a brake failure caused the mishap. The vehicle lost control and fell 50 feet into a valley. Both the driver and the cleaner, Sambayya and K Vivekananda Reddy from Kappakuntapalle in Chakrayapet Mandal, died on the spot. K. Vivekananda Reddy from Kappakuntapalle in Chakrayapet mandal succumbed to his injuries while getting treatment at the hospital.

In January, seven people from Hyderabad were killed and two sustained injuries after their minibus collided with a truck in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. They were returning to Hyderabad from Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.