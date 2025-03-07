Indian Army Gears Up for Cyber Warfare and Space-Based Operations

Warfare is evolving rapidly, with cyber and space-based operations becoming crucial to modern military strategy. Acknowledging this shift, the Indian Army is actively incorporating advanced cyber capabilities and space-based assets into its operational framework. To counter rising cyber threats, the Army has begun recruiting specialists in cybersecurity, information warfare, and IT, ensuring a highly skilled workforce. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Quantum Computing further enhances India’s cyber resilience, aligning with global trends in autonomous threat detection and mitigation. A significant rise in cyberattacks on Indian organisations in 2023 has underscored the urgency of bolstering national cyber defences.

Simultaneously, the militarisation of space has prompted the Indian Army to focus on space-based operations, exemplified by the Antariksha Abhyas-2024 exercise, India’s first military space drill. This exercise highlighted the need to protect India’s extensive satellite infrastructure from emerging threats, particularly from adversarial nations with anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities. To strengthen space security, the Army is collaborating with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop counter-space technologies, including electronic warfare systems, satellite jamming, and space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Recognising technology as a key enabler of military superiority, the Indian Army has declared 2024-25 the ‘Year of Technology Absorption,’ focusing on cybersecurity, 5G/6G networks, AI-driven battlefield management, and advanced surveillance systems. Efforts to integrate C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities are enhancing battlefield awareness and coordination. Additionally, private sector involvement in space technology, driven by government-led reforms, is strengthening India’s self-reliance in defense applications. As cyber and space-based warfare become dominant in global conflicts, India’s commitment to technological innovation and strategic collaborations will be pivotal in maintaining national security and military preparedness.