Know all about Falgun Amavasya

Falgun Amavasya 2025 is a spiritually significant day in Hinduism. It is observed for honoring ancestors, resolving Pitru Dosha, and seeking blessings through sacred rituals and holy bathing.

Phalgun Amavasya marks the end of the Krishna Paksha in the Phalguna month.

Falgun Amavasya 2025 falls on 27th February 2025. It is believed that performing ancestral rituals, fasting, and taking a holy dip in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati can cleanse sins and bring salvation.

Here are the important dates and timings according to Drik Panchang:

Date: Thursday, 27th February 2025

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 08:54 AM, 27th February 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 06:14 AM, 28th February 2025

Phalgun Amavasya holds special importance for those seeking to resolve Pitru Dosha and pay homage to their ancestors. It is believed that performing rituals on this day can bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

This day is also significant because it follows Mahashivratri, celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi, which honors Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The impact of Falgun Amavasya is considered even more auspicious if it falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Early Morning Holy Bath: Begin the day by bathing in a sacred river or at home with a few drops of Gangajal in your bathwater.

Sun Worship: Offer Arghya to Suryadev (the Sun God) post-bath and commit to fasting throughout the day.

Ancestral Offerings (Pitru Tarpan): Perform Tarpan at a riverbank, offering water and food in honor of your ancestors.

Charity and Feeding: Donate essentials like food, clothes, and money to Brahmins and the needy. Feeding cows is considered especially meritorious.

Evening Rituals: Light a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree and circumambulate it seven times, praying for peace and ancestral blessings.

Resolving Pitru Dosha: Donating a cow to Brahmins is highly valued. Alternatively, feeding fodder to cows can also help pacify ancestral souls.