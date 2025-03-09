Know how to check SIMs linked to your Aadhaar

Mumbai: Aadhaar Card serves as a key identity document for banking, jobs, and government services. Aadhaar card is mandatory to buy SIM cards. As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) rules, an individual can link a maximum of nine SIM cards to one Aadhaar. Exceeding this limit could lead to legal action. So, it’s crucial to know how many SIMs are active under your Aadhaar to avoid fraud or misuse.

There are multiple ways to check how many SIMs are registered under your Aadhaar. Here are the simplest methods:

1. Check via Your Telecom Operator’s Website

Visit the official website of your telecom operator (Airtel, Jio, Vi, or BSNL).

Look for the option ‘Aadhaar Linking’ or ‘Verify Number’.

Enter your Aadhaar details and submit the request.

You’ll receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to see the list of active numbers linked to your Aadhaar.

2. Check via Mobile USSD Code

Dial ** *121# ** from your mobile phone.

Follow the on-screen instructions to check the linked mobile numbers.

This service is provided by telecom operators for quick verification.

Check Aadhaar-linked SIMs using the Sanchar Saathi Portal

The government has introduced the Sanchar Saathi Portal (https://www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/) for tracking mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar. Here’s how to use it:

Visit the Sanchar Saathi website and click on ‘Citizen Centric Services’.

Select the option ‘Know Your Mobile Connections (TAFCOP)’.

Enter your registered mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.

After verification, you will see a list of mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar.