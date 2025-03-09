Know how to lock your Facebook profile on mobile and desktop

Mumbai: Facebook Profile Lock is a privacy-enhancing feature. It lets users limit access to their profile. Once enabled, only friends can view full-size profiles and cover photos, stories, and posts. Public posts from the past automatically switch to friends-only visibility, preventing strangers from accessing them.

If you are using a smartphone, follow these simple steps to lock your profile:

Open the Facebook App on your Android or iOS device and log in.

Tap your profile picture or go to the three horizontal lines (menu) and select your profile.

Tap the three dots next to the “Add to Story” button to open the settings.

Select ‘Lock Profile’ from the options.

A screen will appear explaining the feature—tap “Lock Your Profile” to activate it.

Once done, only your Facebook friends will be able to see your posts, stories, and personal content.

For users accessing Facebook via a web browser, here’s how you can enable Profile Lock:

Go to facebook.com and log in.

Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

Click the three dots next to the “Edit Profile” button.

Select “Lock Profile” from the menu.

A pop-up will explain the feature—click “Lock Your Profile” to confirm.

Your profile will now be locked, restricting access to your personal information.

If you wish to remove Profile Lock and allow more people to see your posts, follow these steps:

On Mobile:

Open the Facebook App and go to your profile.

Tap the three dots next to the “Add to Story” button.

Select “Unlock Profile.”

A confirmation screen will appear—tap “Unlock Your Profile” to disable the lock.

On Desktop:

Log in to Facebook and visit your profile page.

Click the three dots near “Edit Profile.”

Select “Unlock Profile” from the menu.

Confirm by clicking “Unlock Your Profile.”

Once unlocked, your profile will return to its previous privacy settings, allowing non-friends to see more content.