Powerful Mantras to Protect Yourself from Negative Energy

1. Om Namah Shivaya

This is a highly respected chanting mantra in Hinduism that has five important and meaningful sounds. This chant is a strong way to call upon the Lord Shiva, who is the creator god of the universe in Hinduism. Lord Shiva represents the big changes and the new beginnings in the world.

The Mantra Start with OM, which is the first sound of everything in the universe. Namah means showing respect, like bowing down or honoring. And Shivaya is all about Lord Shiva, who is kind and caring and has the special powers to look after this world. It is believed that reciting Om Namah Shivaya” makes you more aware of spirituality, clam from inside, and cleaner in your thoughts.

2. Gayatri Mantra

o? bh?r bhuva? sva?

tat savitur vare?ya?

bhargo devasya dh?mahi

dhiyo yo na? pracoday?t

The G?yatr? Mantra is also known as the S?vitr? Mantra. This is a sacred mantra from the ?ig Veda (Mandala 3.62.10). It is dedicated to the Vedic deity Savitr. It is known as “Mother of the Vedas.

The Gayatri Mantra invites clarity where there is confusion, strength where there is hesitation, and a profound sense of peace where there is chaos.

3. Om Dum Durgayei Namaha

Om Dum Durgayei Namaha is the mantra dedicated to Durga. Om Dum Durgayei Namaha is believed to be a powerful mantra, offering protection and strength from the Divine Mother.

Durga is symbolic of the destruction of evil. She protects devotees from danger and harm and combats forces that threaten peace and prosperity. Durga is a warrior goddess, depicted with remarkable beauty, unparalleled power and a formidable nature.

4. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Try-Ambakam Yajaamahe

Sugandhim Pusstti-Vardhanam

Urvaarukam-Iva Bandhanaan

Mrtyor-Mukssiiya Maa-[A]mrtaat

This is known as the death-conquering mantra. It restores you, pulling you back from the brink of exhaustion, fear, or despair. In moments of deep overwhelm, or when your energy feels fractured by loss or pain. This mantra is a balm for the unseen wounds.

5. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti

Om Shanti Shanti Shanti is a mantra of peace—not just for yourself, but for the world. With every repetition, you’re inviting calm into the spaces you inhabit, dispelling the sharp edges of negativity and making room for harmony.