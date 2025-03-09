TN Weather: Heavy Rainfall Expected in 4 Districts Amid Heatwave

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing severe heat in recent days, raising concerns about the intensity of the summer ahead. In response, an orange alert has been issued for four districts in the state. Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Center has reported the presence of an atmospheric upper-layer circulation over the northeast Indian Ocean and southeast Bay of Bengal, influencing weather conditions in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. While the weather is expected to remain generally dry today, light fog is anticipated in the morning.

On March 10, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, as well as isolated areas in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on March 11, with widespread showers predicted in Tamil Nadu and nearby regions. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts, while Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal may experience heavy rainfall in select areas.

Scattered showers with thunder and lightning are also forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 12 and 13. In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light fog in the early morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33-34°C, while the minimum may hover between 23-24°C. Similar weather conditions are expected tomorrow, as per the Meteorological Center’s latest update.