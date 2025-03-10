West Bengal Weather, March 10: Rising Temperatures Expected? Check Forecast

The Meteorological Department forecasts a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by three to five degrees over the next five days. The sun’s heat is already noticeable, though the dry air prevents excessive sweating. However, the low relative humidity causes a tightening sensation on the skin. On Monday, the weather remains clear, with expected maximum and minimum temperatures of around 33°C and 23°C, respectively. Both temperatures are set to rise, with the maximum increasing by two to five degrees and the minimum by two to four degrees.

North Bengal will also begin experiencing rising temperatures, similar to South Bengal, as spring transitions to warmer conditions. However, some northern districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri, may see light rain. In contrast, the weather will stay dry in most other areas. The gradual warming trend has already started, with temperatures beginning to rise from Saturday, aligning with earlier predictions of a heat surge from Monday.

Despite the overall dry conditions, there is a possibility of light rainfall in some areas by midweek. Meteorologists indicate that while brief showers may occur, they will not significantly impact the ongoing temperature rise. The forecast confirms a steady increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures throughout the week, reinforcing expectations of a hotter climate in the coming days.