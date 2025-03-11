India ranks 5th among world’s most polluted nations; Delhi is most polluted capital

India has improved its global air pollution ranking, now standing as the fifth most polluted country, down from third place in 2023. However, severe air pollution continues to pose a major public health challenge. Byrnihat in Assam has been named the world’s most polluted city in IQAir’s 2024 World Air Quality Report, with dangerously high PM2.5 levels. Delhi remains the most polluted capital city globally, recording an annual PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 micrograms per cubic meter, only slightly lower than the previous year.

India dominates the list of the world’s most polluted cities, with 13 of the top 20 most affected urban areas, including Mullanpur, Faridabad, and Delhi. The impact of air pollution on public health is severe, cutting the average life expectancy of Indians by 5.2 years. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is linked to deadly diseases such as lung infections, heart disease, and cancer. A study by Lancet Planetary Health found that between 2009 and 2019, PM2.5 pollution was responsible for 1.5 million deaths annually in India, primarily due to industrial emissions and vehicular pollution.

Former WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan has called for urgent action, recommending a shift to cleaner fuels like LPG, improvements in public transportation, and strict penalties for industries and vehicles that violate emission norms. Experts emphasize the need for stronger pollution control measures, enforcement of environmental laws, and widespread adoption of cleaner energy sources to curb India’s worsening air quality crisis.