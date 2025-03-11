Indian Railways to adopt Mahakumbh-style crowd control for Holi, festivals

Mahakumbh 2025 witnessed an unprecedented gathering of 66 crore devotees over 45 days, with the Prayagraj Railway Division successfully managing the influx by running 16,780 trains and transporting nearly five crore pilgrims. Impressed by the seamless crowd control at major stations, Indian Railways has decided to implement similar measures at 60 key stations across the country during Holi and other major festivals. This strategy aims to enhance passenger safety and streamline travel during peak periods.

During a high-level meeting on crowd management for Holi, officials approved several key measures, including designated holding areas, phased platform access, CCTV surveillance, and digital communication tools. Stations like Anand Vihar, Surat, Udhna, Patna, and New Delhi will expand waiting zones and regulate passenger entry to platforms to prevent overcrowding. Advanced monitoring systems with live CCTV feeds will help track crowd density, while railway staff and police will coordinate via walkie-talkies and public announcements to manage passenger flow efficiently.

Additional infrastructure improvements, such as wider footbridges at key stations, will facilitate smoother movement. Security will be tightened by restricting station entry to reserved ticket holders, while unreserved passengers will wait in designated areas until their trains arrive. Station masters will control ticket issuance based on crowd levels, ensuring orderly travel. To enhance coordination, railway employees will receive special ID cards and may be provided with distinct uniforms. With these proactive steps, Indian Railways aims to ensure a safe, efficient, and well-organized travel experience during festival seasons.