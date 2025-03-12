3,962 Skype IDs, 83,668 WhatsApp accounts blocked in digital arrest scam: MHA

The Indian government has intensified its crackdown on cybercrime, informing the Rajya Sabha that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has blocked over 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts linked to digital arrest scams. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Sanjay Bandi Kumar, revealed this information in response to a query from DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. These fraudulent accounts were reportedly used by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials to blackmail victims into transferring money. To raise awareness, the I4C, in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has launched a caller tune campaign promoting the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The government has also taken steps to curb international spoofed calls that manipulate caller IDs to appear as if they originate in India. In coordination with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), a system has been implemented to detect and block such calls. Additionally, over 7.81 lakh SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs have been blocked as of February 28, 2025. The crackdown comes amid rising cybercrime cases, with over 13.36 lakh complaints addressed and financial assets worth more than Rs 4,386 crore safeguarded. Authorities have also issued alerts against scammers posing as officials from agencies such as the NCB, CBI, and RBI.

Cybercrime in India has surged in recent years, with reported cases increasing from 39,925 in 2022 (Rs 91.14 crore in losses) to 1,23,672 cases in 2024, with losses exceeding Rs 1,935.51 crore. In just the first two months of 2025, 17,718 cases have been recorded, resulting in losses of Rs 210.21 crore. With cyber scams evolving rapidly, the government continues to strengthen its response through awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement, and technological interventions to protect citizens from online fraud.