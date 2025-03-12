PM Modi dedicates Mauritius’ highest honour to 1.4 billion Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Mauritius’ highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, in a grand ceremony attended by thousands despite heavy rain. Expressing gratitude, Modi dedicated the honour to 1.4 billion Indians and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Mauritius. He emphasized that the award symbolizes India’s commitment to regional peace, progress, security, and sustainable development, as well as the shared aspirations of the Global South. Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam made the announcement, making Modi only the fifth foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious recognition, previously awarded to Nelson Mandela in 1998. This marks the 21st international award received by Modi from different countries.

During his acceptance speech, PM Modi paid tribute to the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, recognizing their ancestors who migrated from India and contributed significantly to the country’s development and diverse culture. He expressed deep humility and appreciation, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of these early settlers in shaping modern Mauritius. Modi also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the India-Mauritius Strategic Partnership, pledging continued efforts to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Earlier, Modi held discussions with PM Ramgoolam to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors. The two leaders agreed to upgrade their ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, focusing on infrastructure, housing, digital technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, capacity building, and sustainable development. Modi shared details of their talks on social media, emphasizing both nations’ intent to expand collaboration in key areas to drive mutual growth and prosperity.