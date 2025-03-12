Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Thoothukudi; Fishing Halted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Thoothukudi district on March 11 and 12, warning of heavy rainfall. The unseasonal showers have disrupted salt production, which had only recently resumed in the region. Continuous rain over the past two days has forced operations to halt, affecting local producers. In response to the forecasted downpour, fishing boats have been docked as a precautionary measure, and authorities have warned of potential waterlogging, slippery roads, and traffic disruptions in several areas.

Alongside Thoothukudi, the IMD has predicted light thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall across multiple districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into affected areas due to squally weather, with wind speeds expected to range between 35 kmph and 55 kmph. The adverse conditions are likely to impact the south Kerala coast, Lakshadweep, the Maldives region, the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar, the Tamil Nadu coast, and the Sri Lanka coastline.

Beyond Tamil Nadu, IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, while Assam and Meghalaya will experience similar weather from March 12 to 15. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to be affected between March 12 and 16. Meanwhile, New Delhi is predicted to have a partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning and strong surface winds throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to range between 32-34°C, with a minimum of 16-18°C, while wind speeds will fluctuate between 10 kmph and 18 kmph at different times of the day.