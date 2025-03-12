Twin pregnancies linked to twice the risk of heart disease

A US study published in the European Heart Journal found that mothers of twins are twice as likely to be hospitalized for heart disease within a year after delivery compared to those with single pregnancies. The risk is even higher for mothers of twins who experienced high blood pressure during pregnancy. Researchers analyzed data from 36 million hospital deliveries, categorizing women into four groups: those with twin or singleton pregnancies, with and without hypertensive conditions like gestational hypertension, pre-eclampsia, and eclampsia.

The study revealed that mothers of twins with normal blood pressure had double the risk of hospitalization for cardiovascular conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, and stroke, compared to those with single pregnancies and normal blood pressure. However, for twin pregnancies complicated by high blood pressure, the risk was more than eight times higher. These findings highlight the significant strain that twin pregnancies place on a mother’s cardiovascular system, particularly in the critical first year postpartum.

Importantly, the study found no increased risk beyond one year after delivery. Researchers emphasized that even women with twin pregnancies without high blood pressure should be aware of the short-term cardiovascular risks. Given the rising global incidence of twin pregnancies due to fertility treatments and increasing maternal age, the findings underscore the need for greater awareness and medical monitoring for mothers carrying twins.