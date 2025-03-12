Yogi Govt Launches Smart RC: Chip-Based Vehicle Registration for Security & Ease

As part of the Digital UP Mission, the Yogi Adityanath government has introduced chip-enabled smart cards to replace traditional motor vehicle registration booklets in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aims to enhance document security, simplify administrative processes, and provide greater convenience to vehicle owners. By incorporating advanced technology, the government seeks to improve transparency in transport operations while ensuring that registration certificates (RCs) remain durable and resistant to damage from water or wear and tear.

The new smart RCs come with a secure microchip that prevents duplication and ensures data integrity. These cards will display essential vehicle details such as the registration number, chassis and engine numbers, owner’s information, fuel type, and emission standards. Additionally, a machine-readable section will store records of ownership, challans, permits, financing details, and modifications, which can be accessed using a card reader. This dual-layered data storage approach enhances security while facilitating faster verification by authorities.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the efficiency of the Transport Department and law enforcement agencies by streamlining the verification process. Instant authentication of RCs will reduce the risk of fraud and duplication, while digitalization minimizes bureaucratic delays. Overall, this transition to smart RCs marks a step toward a more secure, transparent, and technology-driven vehicle registration system in Uttar Pradesh.