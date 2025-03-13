BJP Criticizes DMK for Replacing Rupee Symbol in Tamil Nadu Budget

BJP leader CR Kesavan strongly criticized the Tamil Nadu government for replacing the national Rupee symbol with the state’s ‘Ru’ symbol in its Budget documents. He accused the ruling DMK of disrespecting Tamil pride and hurting public sentiments, highlighting that the national currency symbol was designed by an academic from Tamil Nadu. Kesavan further stated that this move reflected the DMK’s anti-federal stance and was an attempt to undermine national unity.

Kesavan also alleged that the DMK government was using this controversy to divert attention from its failures in governance. He accused the ruling party of not fulfilling its promises and said that the past four years under DMK rule had been a dark period for Tamil Nadu, marked by misgovernance and public dissatisfaction. According to him, the people of Tamil Nadu would not be misled by such tactics and would hold the DMK accountable for its shortcomings.

State BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy also condemned the decision, calling it a “childish, nonsensical, and foolish act” by Chief Minister MK Stalin. He echoed Kesavan’s criticism, asserting that the move was unnecessary and politically motivated. The controversy has sparked a fresh debate over Tamil Nadu’s relationship with the Centre, adding to the ongoing political tensions between the BJP and DMK.