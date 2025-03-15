Easy ways  to keep fertility health in check

Fertility refers to people’s ability to reproduce without medical assistance. As per some studies, about one in every six couples face this problem and one in every three cases is due to fertility problems in men.Fertility health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being.

Health experts have shared ways to keep fertility health in check:

1. Effort and infertility: Actively trying to get pregnant often involves fertility awareness methods, increasing the likelihood of timed intercourse during peak fertility. Far from hindering conception, dedication to planning a family may enhance the chances of pregnancy and fertility health.

2. Caffeine does not affect fertility health: It’s not quite sure if quitting caffeine can aid in pregnancy. According to some studies, caffeine does not affect your fertility health and ability to conceive. But , it is necessary to ensure that the intake does not exceed more than 300mg per day.

3. Embracing parenthood after 40: While fertility risks increase after 40, the possibility of getting pregnant remains. Individuals should be aware of potential challenges, increased risks, and the potential for longer conception timelines.

4. Weight affects fertility: Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for fertility. Both underweight and overweight individuals face challenges when trying to conceive. Obesity can lead to hormonal imbalances and irregular menstrual cycles causing problems like PCOS and more. On the other hand, being underweight can result in ovulatory dysfunction.

5. Smoking and alcohol can harm fertility: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can foster fertility issues in both men and women. Smoking can damage reproductive organs, decrease sperm count, and increase the risk of miscarriage. Similarly, excessive alcohol intake can disrupt hormonal balance and impair reproductive function.

6. Exercise is beneficial: Regular exercise can positively impact fertility health in both men and women. It increases blood circulation, regulates hormones, and reduces stress. A minimum of 30 minutes of exercise is required daily to maintain a healthy weight.

7. Birth control does not cause infertility: Hormonal birth control, when used correctly, doesn’t induce infertility. After discontinuation, some women may notice changes in their menstrual cycles. It happens as the body is readjusting after the artificial regularity created by hormonal contraceptives. However, the effects of the medication can last much longer than a month.

8. Lifestyle matters: A person’s lifestyle plays a crucial role in fertility. Factors such as diet, exercise, and stress levels can impact reproductive health. A balanced and nutritious diet contributes to overall well-being, while regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of fertility-related issues.

9. STI can affect fertility: For both men and women, STI can affect fertility. In women, chlamydia and gonorrhoea can damage women’s fallopian tubes, making it harder to get pregnant and increasing the risk of ectopic pregnancy. In men, STIs can lead to inflammation of the reproductive organs, affecting sperm production and quality.

10. Nutrition is crucial: A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is essential for reproductive health. Nutrient deficiencies can impact fertility in both men and women.